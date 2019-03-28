Why It's Important to Hire a Diverse Group as You Build Your Business

The founder of a savings app discusses how to make it in the financial sector.

March 28, 2019 1 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman talks with Brandon Krieg, the CEO and co-founder of Stash.

As you might expect, Krieg explains that hiring the right team was an important priority. It didn't take him too long to discover how important company culture is, and that's why part of the company's mission today is to hire the best engineers and employees it can find in the area.

