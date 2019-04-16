Tips and Tricks You Can Use to Make Faster, Better Decisions

Having agency over your life means making good decisions.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield says that to get past decisions paralysis, you can employ a few easy tactics. Many people will clam up when they have to take the plunge on a big decision. That's why, more often than not, indecision can be more destructive than making a decision you think is wrong.

You can start by diving in immediately and making your decision extremely quickly. Follow your instincts. To learn more decision-making tricks, click the video.

