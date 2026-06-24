How Entrepreneurs Apply AI Speed Breakthroughs to Cut Costs (and Scale Smarter)

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We’ve entered the stage where AI is no longer optional for entrepreneurs. Those who wish to thrive and take their business to the next level aren’t considering whether or not they should use AI. Instead, their focus is on how they should make use of AI to cut costs, scale smarter and become more efficient.

I’ve found this to be especially prevalent as AI tools themselves become faster and more advanced. With new breakthroughs powering new opportunities for entrepreneurs, making strategic LLM applications has never been more critical for those of us who wish to stay at the forefront of our industries.

The speed breakthroughs powering entrepreneurs

One of the most exciting prospects for entrepreneurs comes from the increasingly sophisticated training solutions that make it easier for businesses to develop their own scalable AI tools. In my own marketing agency, we’ve found that customized LLM solutions are far more effective and accurate than relying on a generic public LLM that doesn’t have access to our data. But developing a custom LLM isn’t easy.

As research from 0G Labs reveals, advanced decentralized AI training methods like their DiLoCoX can train models 357 times faster than previous decentralized training solutions, even in large models with over 100 billion parameters. By enabling scaling of LLMs on networks as slow as one gigabyte, such breakthroughs enable entrepreneurs to quickly develop their own LLMs for internal use, even if they don’t have access to data centers or other major tech resources.

For entrepreneurs, this represents a significant opportunity to move away from generic third-party LLMs and instead create LLMs that are custom-tailored to the needs of their own business. By learning from the company’s own internal data, such tools can offer more personalized recommendations and strategic support for financial planning, sales forecasting and other critical activities. These are the exact insights that I’ve found the most beneficial for developing and scaling marketing campaigns.

Of course, to take advantage of these advances, entrepreneurs need to make sure their data is ready. Gartner predicts that as many as 60% of AI projects will be abandoned by 2026 simply because companies didn’t have AI-ready data. Breaking down data silos is a critical first step to actually being able to take advantage of AI breakthroughs.

If you’re like me, this also means figuring out ways to collaborate with clients to break down these barriers while still following compliance guidelines so you can deliver better results for them, too.

Focus on increasing capacity with AI’s unique strengths

Thus far, the entrepreneurs who have seen the greatest success in using AI aren’t focused on trying to replace their employees. Instead, their emphasis has largely been on increasing the capacity of their team and their organization as a whole. Even with tech, our team is our true strength.

As an analysis in the Harvard Business Review notes, this requires understanding the specific strengths and weaknesses of AI. Even as speed breakthroughs allow LLMs to become more advanced, the fact remains that AI is primarily best used for tasks like detecting patterns, processing data and automating or streamlining repetitive tasks. While these tools can often provide predictive elements that streamline decision-making, they don’t replace human teams altogether.

Instead, entrepreneurs must leverage the advantages of AI alongside their existing team’s critical thinking, creativity and adaptability. In my work, we emphasize ensuring that AI use focuses on giving existing team members more capacity for creative, high-value work. This is especially true of customer-facing teams, where human engagement is what most customers actually want.

For example, AI can highlight customer trends based on existing data and even predict outcomes based on certain business decisions, which greatly streamlines workloads by reducing research and analysis time. It can provide valuable insights to guide future actions. But that is only the first step. Entrepreneurs need to evaluate AI’s suggestions and then implement the actions that will bring those plans to fruition.

Regardless of the specific use case, this approach to AI enables businesses to scale their activities and increase productivity in a more cost-effective way to create opportunities for growth.

AI speed breakthroughs still require a clear strategy

The speed breakthroughs that make it easier for entrepreneurs to develop their own customized LLMs offer exciting potential for businesses of all sizes. However, actually making use of this tech still requires a clearly defined strategy for AI and its use within the business. In my company, figuring out our strategy was important for implementing it the right way, as well as getting our team to buy in on how we would be using it.

Without clear direction, an LLM could be trained on irrelevant data that doesn’t apply to your strategic goals. Similarly, a lack of strategic oversight could lead to hesitancy and even resistance from your existing employees, who may worry about how AI will affect their employment.

In one analysis, when code was tagged as AI-assisted, reviewers rated the coding engineer 9% lower than engineers who submitted identical code that was not tagged for AI. This resistance to AI is common in many companies when there isn’t a clearly defined strategy for how AI will be used to support (rather than supplant) existing roles.

Leaders must communicate how their new AI tools contribute not only to larger company goals, but also how they can enable individual performance boosts as well. We also measure strategic AI applications to determine if they are delivering the desired outcomes for their intended use case — whether that be shortening customer service response times or improving financial forecasting. Measuring and accountability ensure organizations won’t just be able to quickly create customized LLMs. They will also be able to evaluate their impact and make adjustments as needed.

AI speed breakthroughs that enable custom-tailored LLMs can further transform how entrepreneurs scale their businesses. By focusing these tools on increasing your team’s capacity and efficiency with a focused and clearly articulated strategy, you can unlock the full potential of both AI and your current employees.