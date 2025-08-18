Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's increasingly interconnected world, it can be difficult for businesses and organizations to cut through the massive amount of noise and marketing clutter vying for people's attention. Not only are consumers exposed to more information than ever before, but businesses are being extremely creative and adaptive in how they reach their target audience. For new business owners or CMOs, identifying the right target audience and finding creative ways to distinguish themselves from competitors is a daunting task.

Fortunately, with the introduction of artificial intelligence and powerful software tools, identifying your target audience and understanding the effectiveness of your marketing tactics has never been easier. Through the use of AI-powered market research and consumer behavior analytical tools, even the smallest companies can leverage qualified data for successful business decisions. These tools perform tasks at lightning speeds, saving executives time and money, all while learning from each client interaction.

By evaluating the capabilities and effectiveness of AI-driven marketing campaigns, it will become clear that these advanced tools are no longer just an advantage for businesses but a necessity. Companies that fail to adapt to comfortably using AI, even beyond marketing, will struggle to keep pace with the competition. To efficiently identify and engage with qualified prospects, AI-powered tools must become a central part of the marketing toolkit.

Keeping up with the times

One of the most significant advantages of AI in marketing campaigns is its ability to personalize messaging at large volumes. Instead of crafting a blanket "one-size-fits-all" approach for 50,000 recipients, AI tools can efficiently analyze consumer preferences to create tailored experiences that are more likely to resonate with prospective customers. Personalization not only leads to higher conversion rates but also demonstrates a sense of understanding that more consumers seek from businesses.

In a recent study, McKinsey & Company found that companies leveraging AI for personalization increased their marketing ROI by 10-30%. Additionally, 65% of respondents stated that targeted promotions are a key reason to make a purchase.

Nielsen IQ reported that Gen Z almost expects convenience and personalization in business transactions. With Gen Z an increasingly large share of the consumer market, businesses need to add personalization wherever possible throughout the consumer engagement.

At Image One, integrating AI into our outreach has allowed us to better understand what resonates with potential franchisees at a high level — what they're looking for and how they prefer to be approached. We've taken the guesswork out of our top-funnel marketing strategies and are using real-time data to guide our decision-making. This level of precision and market awareness would have been unimaginable only ten years ago without a large team and a massive budget.

Setting the new standard

The benefits of AI in marketing aren't only in the capacity to personalize. It's in the real-time awareness and informed decision-making that it provides to marketing teams. AI-powered platforms like HubSpot, Salesforce and Einstein offer automated insights that help marketing teams work faster and be more informed regarding their tactics. What would once take someone an hour can now be done and reviewed in five minutes.

These tools can analyze email campaigns, website traffic, podcast transcripts, social media comments, press releases and even customer reviews across different sites to generate an informed recommended course of action. Even if that recommendation is eventually scrapped, the entire process can be replicated until an adequate outcome is achieved or built upon.

This begs the question of how companies not deploying these AI-powered tools will keep pace with the constantly innovating market. I think there will be successful businesses that don't widely advertise and have a regional niche. However, marketing at larger and larger scales will be necessary for companies looking to grow and expand beyond their current footprints. The efficiency with which you can deploy that large volume of marketing will make a significant difference in capturing sales and establishing yourself locally.

It's not a prediction; it's an ongoing process.

The next frontier of marketing

AI-driven marketing isn't a future trend, as it is already reshaping how we connect with consumers. As the tools become more advanced and accessible, the standard for what constitutes effective outreach will continue to evolve. Consumer insights and trends can easily be adapted into marketing strategies to ensure optimal results. The businesses that embrace this shift in technology will not only stand out, but they'll also lead the way.

At Image One, we've seen firsthand how AI has transformed our marketing efforts. We're no longer relying on assumptions — we're acting on data. And in today's marketplace, that difference can define your success.

Whether you're a franchise operator, a startup founder or a seasoned executive, now is the time to adopt AI-driven marketing strategies into your operations. The tools for success are rapidly evolving, and the insights are tangible. The opportunity to grow your business with confidence has never been greater.