The 6-Month Cash Rule Every Founder Needs to Survive Growth

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Most founders are wired to chase growth. More clients. More contracts. More expansion. But growth can become its own trap.

I remember a period in my company when everything looked strong from the outside. Revenue was climbing. New contracts were coming in. We were busy and growing. Then I sat down and looked closely at the numbers. Something was off. We had growth, but growth without liquidity creates pressure. We experienced this firsthand with one of our early staffing contracts. It was a great opportunity. The margins were healthy, demand was consistent and the work kept coming. The challenge was timing.

Our client paid on a 60-day cycle, sometimes longer. At the same time, our clinicians needed to be paid every two weeks. For a period of time, we were effectively financing the entire contract ourselves. The revenue was there. The cash was not. That’s where businesses get into trouble.

That experience changed how I think about money. It shifted my focus from revenue to resilience. Most companies don’t fail because they lack opportunity. They fail because they run out of cash at the wrong time. That’s where the six-month cash rule comes in.

Profit is not cash flow

The six-month cash rule is simple: maintain enough cash on hand to cover at least six months of operating expenses. Twelve months is even better, but six months provides a meaningful buffer. That reserve does more than protect the business. It gives you time to think clearly and make decisions from a position of strength instead of pressure.

One of the biggest misconceptions among founders is assuming that a profitable business is automatically a healthy business. Profit and cash flow are not the same thing. Profit shows up on your income statement. Cash flow shows up in your bank account.

I’ve seen business owners celebrate a strong month only to spend the next week figuring out how to make payroll. The revenue was real, but it was tied up in unpaid invoices. That disconnect catches many founders off guard.

A simple way to stay grounded is to consistently track three numbers:

Cash on hand

Monthly expenses

Accounts receivable

You can have hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting in receivables, but if your bank balance is low, your options are limited. Until that money is collected, it doesn’t help you operate.

How to calculate your runway

Cash runway answers a simple question: If revenue stopped today, how long could the business continue operating?

The calculation is straightforward: Cash on hand divided by your average monthly expenses equals your runway If you have $400,000 in cash and monthly expenses of $100,000, you have four months of runway.

That may sound comfortable, but it can disappear quickly when conditions change. We’ve seen this play out repeatedly. In one situation, a delayed contract forced a company to slow hiring because it only had a few months of runway. In another, a business with stronger reserves used that same period to invest and grow while competitors pulled back. The difference wasn’t opportunity. It was preparation. By targeting at least six months of runway, you create room to operate strategically instead of reacting emotionally.

Build your reserve intentionally

Most businesses treat extra cash as available cash. If the money is there, it gets spent. A new hire. A software upgrade. A larger office. Each decision may make sense on its own, but over time, those decisions can leave a business exposed. Building reserves requires intention.

Start by setting aside a percentage of revenue every month. The percentage matters less than the consistency. Even small contributions add up over time. Then separate the money. Move it into a dedicated account and treat it as untouchable unless the business genuinely needs it. There have been moments when having that reserve has allowed us to stay steady while others were forced into reactive decisions.

That kind of stability doesn’t happen by accident.

The simple executive financial dashboard

You don’t need complicated reports to lead well financially. You need visibility. Every month, you should be able to look at a handful of numbers and immediately understand where the business stands:

Cash on hand

Monthly expenses

Runway

Accounts receivable

Profit or loss

These metrics provide a real-time picture of your company’s financial health.

For example, if receivables begin stretching from 30 days to 60 days, that’s not just a finance issue. It’s an operational warning sign that deserves attention before it becomes a cash-flow problem.

The leadership discipline most founders avoid

Financial discipline isn’t the most exciting part of building a company, but it is one of the most important. Too many founders delegate financial visibility entirely and assume everything is fine as long as revenue keeps growing. That works until it doesn’t. You don’t need to be an accountant, but you do need to understand your numbers well enough to lead. Know your runway. Understand your cash-flow cycle. Build reserves intentionally. Those habits create resilience when conditions become uncertain.

The discipline difference

Growth creates opportunity, but it also creates risk. The six-month cash rule helps manage that risk by providing something every founder needs: time. When markets shift, contracts get delayed, or unexpected challenges emerge, businesses with reserves have options. Businesses without them are often forced into immediate decisions simply to survive. Same market. Same conditions. Different outcomes. Cash reserves don’t guarantee success, but they provide time, clarity and control when it matters most.

And in business, time is often the asset that determines who stays in the game long enough to win.