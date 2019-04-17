My Queue

Success Strategies

Want to Turn Your Side Project Into a Full-Time Business? Here's How This Man Did It.

Founder, Danish Yusuf, discusses the ins and outs starting his Canada-based insurance company.
Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks Danish Yusuf, the CEO of Canadian insurance company Zensurance. Yusuf speaks about reaching a roadblock at his first job due to office politics. In time, Yusuf teamed up with a like-minded co-worker to develop the beginnings of Zensurance. The two business owners spent every Saturday morning developing a prototype and a pilot program for their business. 

Two years ago, Zensurance had no office, no employees and relied mostly on the drive of Yusuf and his co-founder. Now, the company has a new office space with 15 employees and more hires to come.

Click the video to hear more. 

