Want to Turn Your Side Project Into a Full-Time Business? Here's How This Man Did It.

Founder, Danish Yusuf, discusses the ins and outs starting his Canada-based insurance company.

April 17, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks Danish Yusuf, the CEO of Canadian insurance company Zensurance. Yusuf speaks about reaching a roadblock at his first job due to office politics. In time, Yusuf teamed up with a like-minded co-worker to develop the beginnings of Zensurance. The two business owners spent every Saturday morning developing a prototype and a pilot program for their business.

Two years ago, Zensurance had no office, no employees and relied mostly on the drive of Yusuf and his co-founder. Now, the company has a new office space with 15 employees and more hires to come.

