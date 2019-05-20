How One of Gary Vaynerchuk's New Projects Is Helping Small and Medium Businesses

This new digital marketing agency serves small and medium businesses.

May 20, 2019 3 min read

With over six million followers across social media, Gary Vaynerchuk has feverishly captured the attention and inspired a wide range of entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Yet a large part of Vaynerchuk’s business comes through a small segment of the market. His digital marketing agency, VaynerMedia, serves Fortune 500 companies such as PepsiCo and General Electric, but his following extends far beyond the people running these few companies.

So to serve a wider market, specifically small and medium businesses (SMBs) with approximately $1 million to $100 million in revenue, Vaynerchuk and his team officially launched Sasha Group at the start of 2019.

I recently sat down with James Orsini, the leader behind The Sasha Group, for a candid discussion about starting this agency and how they help SMBs grow.

The Sasha Group came to fruition following the success of VaynerX’s 4D sessions, which started around two years ago to provide immersive one-day marketing workshops, as well as VaynerMentors, a consulting service for $3 million to $25 million businesses, and VaynerBeta, an agency for small businesses. Vaynerchuk and his team then decided to put all of this consultative and executional work for SMBs together under Sasha Group.

The new brand is named after Vaynerchuk’s father Sasha, and with this nod to legacy, the agency looks to link up with companies that are also focused on creating a legacy rather than a flash in the pan. While Sasha Group was not built to serve the leftovers from VaynerMedia, they do hope to create momentum in the other direction, where eventually Sasha Group clients grow into VaynerMedia clients.

As such, Sasha Group’s client roster might be surprising to those who expect the agency to only serve the next unicorn startups. Instead, the agency serves companies ranging from a furniture retailer in Florida to a nail polish manufacturer in California.

Some of these businesses have been around for decades but they’ve plateaued or want to accelerate growth beyond a few percentage points. However, these entrepreneurs and business leaders often lack the social and digital know-how to compete in today’s marketing world. When they come to Sasha Group, the team can direct those business leaders to services such as 4Ds or VaynerMentors, and they can also provide direct help in areas such as content creation and social media ad optimization.

Sasha Group also operates on a growth-share model, where the fees for their work are tied to the success of the companies they help. With this alignment, companies can experience the full effects of putting Vaynerchuk’s principles into practice.

