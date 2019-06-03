My Queue

3 Things To Know

Book Your First Paid Speaking Gig With These 3 Steps

Follow these three steps to book your first paid speaking gig.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You may not realize this, but you have the knowledge, skills and expertise conferences and events would pay to utilize. Follow these three steps to book your first paid speaking gig.
 
According to Entrepreneur contributor Kimanzi Constable, first you must establish a foundation that shows your expertise. It's important to have an established platform with a website that has clear branding and messaging and content that demonstrates you know what you're talking about.
 
Next, hone your skills and build social proof. Once you have a foundation, it's time to build your ability to speak. Watch some great speakers and model what you see working for them or speak at local meetups.
 
And finally, target the industries that pay. A great place to book your first gig is by targeting industry associations and their events. There are a ton of different types of industry association events covering every topic. You can find one that fits what your business teaches.

