If You Want to Be Successful, Start by Being More Transparent

Jessica Abo sits down with the CEO and Founder of the A List to discuss entrepreneurship, parenthood and transparency in everyday interactions.

June 28, 2019 2 min read

Ashlee Margolis founded The A List in 2001 with a deep understanding of how to help brands get exposure and a genuine love for nurturing relationships with talent. Before she went out on her own, Margolis helped open the Los Angeles office of Harrison & Shriftman, where she ran the event PR department and oversaw the influencer and talent outreach.

Today, Margolis's business has grown it into one of the most renowned talent procurement agencies in the entertainment industry. She creates long-lasting and meaningful strategic partnerships by pairing top brands with leading celebrities, digital influencers and tastemakers. Between work and raising a family, Margolis has a packed schedule and doesn’t have a lot of time to waste.

In this interview with Jessica Abo, Margolis discusses how The A List works, why being transparent has been vital to her success and how you can be more honest in your life and your business.

