A Medical Startup Is Ready to Disrupt the Women's Health Industry

Plus, the RealReal jumps almost 50 percent after its IPO, and MobiTV raises $50 million in funding.

July 8, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The RealReal's stock jumps almost 50 percent in the company’s first minutes of trading. The RealReal is an online and brick-and-mortar marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment. They sell authenticated luxury goods with brands like Gucci, Cartier and Chanel. The company raised $300 million in its public offering.

MobiTV raised $50 million in funding to expand managed TV-streaming service internationally! MobiTV, Inc. is a provider of live and on-demand video delivery solutions and a former business rockstars guest! MobiTV has raised over $200 million dollars over 20 years.

DotLab is a women's health startup that created a non-invasive test to confirm endometriosis. They raised $10 million in Series A funding and completed a study led by Yale University to bring a new, non-invasive diagnostic test to market.

Related: Sam's Club Launches Alcohol Delivery Through Instacart

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.