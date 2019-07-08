My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fundraising

A Medical Startup Is Ready to Disrupt the Women's Health Industry

Plus, the RealReal jumps almost 50 percent after its IPO, and MobiTV raises $50 million in funding.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The RealReal's stock jumps almost 50 percent in the company’s first minutes of trading. The RealReal is an online and brick-and-mortar marketplace for authenticated luxury consignment. They sell authenticated luxury goods with brands like Gucci, Cartier and Chanel. The company raised $300 million in its public offering. 

MobiTV raised $50 million in funding to expand managed TV-streaming service internationally! MobiTV, Inc. is a provider of live and on-demand video delivery solutions and a former business rockstars guest! MobiTV has raised over $200 million dollars over 20 years. 

DotLab is a women's health startup that created a non-invasive test to confirm endometriosis. They raised $10 million in Series A funding and completed a study led by Yale University to bring a new, non-invasive diagnostic test to market.

Related: Sam's Club Launches Alcohol Delivery Through Instacart

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur