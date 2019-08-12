This Fashion Startup Hopes to Become the Amazon of Wardrobe Styling

The founder discusses how his business filled a need, then adjusted to customer expectations.

August 12, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner,Business Rockstars and program host Brittany Lehm speak with Brian Ree, the CEO of DailyLook.

Ree describes DailyLook's initial mission as being a transactional site to help people navigate the clothing landscape and purchase a complete look. In the company's beginnings, there were often uncertainties for the consumers, such as familiarity with the company's offered brands, the fit of the clothing and the fabrics. By tweaking these specific parts of DailyLook's offerings, the company immediately received positive feedback from customers and was able to identify shortcomings in distribution and user experience, which the founders could improve upon.

Ree's goal is to establish DailyLook as the leading personal stylist company in the space, akin to how Amazon evolved how people shop in the last few decades.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: The First Step to Straight Teeth Starts at Home for This Healthcare Startup

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.