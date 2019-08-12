My Queue

Fashion

This Fashion Startup Hopes to Become the Amazon of Wardrobe Styling

The founder discusses how his business filled a need, then adjusted to customer expectations.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner,Business Rockstars and program host Brittany Lehm speak with Brian Ree, the CEO of DailyLook. 

Ree describes DailyLook's initial mission as being a transactional site to help people navigate the clothing landscape and purchase a complete look. In the company's beginnings, there were often uncertainties for the consumers, such as familiarity with the company's offered brands, the fit of the clothing and the fabrics. By tweaking these specific parts of DailyLook's offerings, the company immediately received positive feedback from customers and was able to identify shortcomings in distribution and user experience, which the founders could improve upon.

Ree's goal is to establish DailyLook as the leading personal stylist company in the space, akin to how Amazon evolved how people shop in the last few decades.

Click the video to hear more. 

