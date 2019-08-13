My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Small Business Heroes

Ketchum's First Female CEO Talks Diversity in Upper Management

Here's how this CEO thinks women can break through the glass ceiling and positively impact their businesses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-founder of Storyhunter, Award-Winning Journalist and Filmmaker
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir continues the series at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with Barri Rafferty, CEO of Ketchum.

Rafferty tells Ragir that since taking over, she’s led Ketchum through the process of rebranding as a "communications consultancy." The pair also discuss how women can break the glass ceiling and the impact that women in upper management can have on an organization.

Related: Twitter's Head of Content Creation on How to Optimize Your Content on Twitter

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices. 

More From Women Entrepreneur

Ketchum's First Female CEO Talks Diversity in Upper Management
Small Business Heroes

Ketchum's First Female CEO Talks Diversity in Upper Management

Here's how this CEO thinks women can break through the glass ceiling and positively impact their businesses.
Alex Ragir | 1 min read
Designed, Built and Financed by Women, This 100-Year-Old Hotel Stays Relevant by Leaning Into Its Past
Growing a Business

Designed, Built and Financed by Women, This 100-Year-Old Hotel Stays Relevant by Leaning Into Its Past

In a city known for chasing trends, Los Angeles' Hotel Figueroa thrives by embracing its long history.
Patrick Carone | 6 min read
The Wonder Woman Disrupter Next Door: Catching Up With Tanya Odom
Growth

The Wonder Woman Disrupter Next Door: Catching Up With Tanya Odom

It's been a year since 'Disrupters' hit the book shelves. Tanya Odom speaks up about her past year of adventure, reinforcing the idea of how this Wonder Woman can do just about anything.
Patti Fletcher | 7 min read
Bumble and Gen. G Form First Pro All-Women 'Fortnite' Team
esports

Bumble and Gen. G Form First Pro All-Women 'Fortnite' Team

The esports team will have a dedicated streaming room in Los Angeles.
Amrita Khalid | 3 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Latest on Entrepreneur