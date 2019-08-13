Ketchum's First Female CEO Talks Diversity in Upper Management

Here's how this CEO thinks women can break through the glass ceiling and positively impact their businesses.

August 13, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir continues the series at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with Barri Rafferty, CEO of Ketchum.

Rafferty tells Ragir that since taking over, she’s led Ketchum through the process of rebranding as a "communications consultancy." The pair also discuss how women can break the glass ceiling and the impact that women in upper management can have on an organization.

