This Marketing Guru Says You Should Focus on a 'Coalition of the Willing'

Alex Ragir sits down with Bonin Bough to break down Bough's backstory and marketing tips you can use for your business.

September 3, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the sixth episode of season two of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir sits down with Bonin Bough, marketing guru and founder and CEO of Bonin Ventures, from the Open Mic beach at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.

Bonin Bough was one of the youngest C-suite executives at a Fortune 50 Company as a marketing executive at Mondelez International. Before his time at Mondelez, Bough led global digital marketing efforts for PepsiCo, Weber and many others. In 2013, he was inducted into the AAF’s Advertising Hall of Achievement.

Ragir and Bough discussed video storytelling, pushing forward the debate at industry events such as Cannes Lions, and how to innovate within within large corporations.