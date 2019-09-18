Pitching

How This Entrepreneur Bounced Back After a Failed Pitch Meeting

Here's how this female entrepreneur bounced back one of "the worst business and pitch experiences I've ever had."
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District speaks with Chia Chia Sun, the CEO of Damiva, about crashing and burning during a pitch and then trying her best to bounce back.

Sun discusses how selling her business was especially difficult since there are several taboos surrounding her industry of health. Sun's company, Damiva, is a health startup that makes natural female health products aiming to break the stigma around women's health. 

After the embarassing and painful pitching experience, Sun came out a little bruised but ready to try again. Later, Sun was pleased when attendees of the pitch meeting inevitably expressed interest in her business. 

Despite her original pitch round going poorly, the strength of her product, centered around women's health and helping menopausal women, attracted interest and investors. Inevitably, the founder realized she had to focus her idea in order to succeed. 

