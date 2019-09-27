Plus, a new startup is showing that fertility tech is for men too, and Kyte is a new startup that wants to bring your rental car to you.

September 27, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kit Kats are getting an upgrade! Nestle is launching luxury Kit Kat bars...but they are not cheap. The new "Kit Kat Chocolatory" creation costs $17 a bar. The new bar will allow customers to choose from 1,500 flavor combinations, and also features personalized packaging. These are currently being sold in the U.K.

A new startup is showing that fertility tech is for men, too! Dadi is a modern, millennial-friendly sperm testing and storage company. The company's mission is to normalize the conversation around reproductive health. Dadi a patented, temperature-controlled kit that is discreetly delivered to your home and back to their lab for $99.

Kyte is a new startup that wants to bring your rental car to you! The San Francisco startup allows you to reserve a new, clean rental car and a driver will bring it to you on-demand. When you are done, the driver will pick up the rental from your location of choice.

Related: How This Night Club Entrepreneur Used Both Success and Failure as Motivation

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.