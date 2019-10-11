How to Train Your Brain for Success

In our quest for peak productivity, new technology presents new opportunities to train our brains for success.

In this Becoming Unstoppable docuseries episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel interviews Dr. Patrick Port, a leader in the field of brain entrainment to explore the benefits of using light therapy and binaural beats to improve mood, memory, sleep and increase productivity.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

