For Fashion Designer Rebecca Minkoff, Even Closed Doors Aren't Wasted Opportunity

Minkoff learned persistence early in her career.

October 25, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Rebecca Minkoff, fashion designer and founder of the Female Founder Collective. Minkoff moved to New York when she just 18 years old. Soon after, she attended her first fashion show and she instantly felt a connection with the industry and prospect of designing her own line. Her passion motivated her to constantly volunteer at the show's venue, which led to her losing her job (a shift that proved to be beneficial).

Hear more from Minkoff's entrepreneurial journey by clicking on the video.

Related: How Rebecca Minkoff Is Sharing Business Resources With Female Founders

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.