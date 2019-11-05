Why Banks Pay People to Rob Them

This short video explains how institutions test their own defenses.

November 5, 2019 1 min read

What can someone who used to rob banks tell you about the science of hacking humans and the limits of social engineering? Our guest today has that answer. Moran Cerf is a neuroscientist and business professor at the Kellogg School of Management and the neuroscience program at Northwestern University. He is the founder of Think-Alike and B-Cube and the host and curator of PopTech.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here.

