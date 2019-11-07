Where Accomplished Marketers Started Before They Became Successful

Successful marketers followed these steps in one way or another.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu offers some tips to help you when starting a marketing career, including important habits and influential content to incorporate into your planning.

Offer to work for free when you are just starting your career. Gather all the content from trustworthy leaders in the market. Siu employs specific news-gathering apps to collect content that major marketers share and produce. Go out and execute on your plan!

From there, given enough time and hustle, you will be able to reach new levels of success. You may even eventually pass on your own tips on how to become a sucessful marketer.

