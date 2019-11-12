Trust Is the Ultimate Human Currency

San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido explains how trust can create a competitive advantage for your business.

November 12, 2019 1 min read

Al Guido, president of the San Francisco 49ers and CEO of Elevate Sports Ventures, sits down with Entrepreneur Network partner David Meltzer to talk about how his background as an athlete prepared him to handle some of the challenges he's faced as the youngest president if an NFL team.

