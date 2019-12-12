How to Make the Impossible a Reality
Speaker and author Jeff Griffin talks about how to build a mindset that turns a 0 percent chance into a 100 percent certainty.
On this episode of The Playbook, speaker and author Jeff Griffin provides insights on:
- The difference between being a successful leader and a leader of success. [4:30]
- How quitting college football helped him to discover what he calls the P-Squared Mindset. [6:56]
- What he would tell one of his kids if they were paralyzed in an accident. [20:05]
- Why he believes that the past and the future do not exist. [29:11]