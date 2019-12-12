Entrepreneur Mindset

How to Make the Impossible a Reality

Speaker and author Jeff Griffin talks about how to build a mindset that turns a 0 percent chance into a 100 percent certainty.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, speaker and author Jeff Griffin provides insights on:

  • The difference between being a successful leader and a leader of success. [4:30]
  • How quitting college football helped him to discover what he calls the P-Squared Mindset. [6:56]
  • What he would tell one of his kids if they were paralyzed in an accident. [20:05]
  • Why he believes that the past and the future do not exist. [29:11]

