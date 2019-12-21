Personal Improvement

Why Learning Is an Essential Part of Being an Entrepreneur

Jeff Fenster, founder and CEO of Everbowl, explains why entrepreneurship is life in motion.
Jeff Fenster, founder and CEO of Everbowl and serial entrepreneur, shares his perspective on the most important lessons for business leaders to learn and internalize, no matter whether they are born entrepreneurs or not. Fenster discusses his entrepreneurial beginnings as a teenage sales rep earning $60,000 to founding his current venture, everbowl, and his drive to continue scaling and growing the business.

Fenster and The Playbook host David Meltzer converse about a variety of topics, including whether entrepreneurs are born or made, how mentoring relationships can promote growth and not letting your ego can get in the way of those relationships.

