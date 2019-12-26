Leadership

What Seth Meyers' Teamwork Skills Can Teach You About Being a Leader

Kate Volman celebrates a special act of generosity the talk show host uses in his leadership.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman discusses what inspires her about comedian and talk show host Seth Meyers's leadership style. If you're a manager with a large team, consider listening to a few of these tips.

Volman admires how Meyers prioritizes his people. He shows interest and cares about his employees' personal goals and dreams. Meyers will even connect his employees with helpful individuals who can help them go forward with their dreams. If you run a business or manage a team, you may also want to adopt this uplifting strategy.

To hear more about Seth Meyers's leadership abilities, click on the video. 

