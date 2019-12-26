What Seth Meyers' Teamwork Skills Can Teach You About Being a Leader

Kate Volman celebrates a special act of generosity the talk show host uses in his leadership.

December 26, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman discusses what inspires her about comedian and talk show host Seth Meyers's leadership style. If you're a manager with a large team, consider listening to a few of these tips.

Volman admires how Meyers prioritizes his people. He shows interest and cares about his employees' personal goals and dreams. Meyers will even connect his employees with helpful individuals who can help them go forward with their dreams. If you run a business or manage a team, you may also want to adopt this uplifting strategy.

To hear more about Seth Meyers's leadership abilities, click on the video.

Related: How to Organize Your Life With the Help of Technology

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.