Enabling Greatness by Managing Yourself and Others
Leonard Armato, CEO of Management Plus Enterprises, talks about his drive to help others maximize their potential.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, Leonard Armato, CEO of Management Plus Enterprises, shares his thoughts on:
- How to develop a value proposition that will land you clients like Shaq and Ronnie Lott [1:53].
- What coaching a ten-year-old in basketball taught him about maximizing the potential of others [6:45].
- How entrepreneurs can set themselves up to be their best selves each and every day [10:44].
- Why being dependable is essential to building trusting relationships [15:06].