Managing Employees

Enabling Greatness by Managing Yourself and Others

Leonard Armato, CEO of Management Plus Enterprises, talks about his drive to help others maximize their potential.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
On this episode of The Playbook, Leonard Armato, CEO of Management Plus Enterprises, shares his thoughts on:

  • How to develop a value proposition that will land you clients like Shaq and Ronnie Lott [1:53].
  • What coaching a ten-year-old in basketball taught him about maximizing the potential of others [6:45].
  • How entrepreneurs can set themselves up to be their best selves each and every day [10:44].
  • Why being dependable is essential to building trusting relationships [15:06].

