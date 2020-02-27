Cosmetics

Cosmetics With a Cause: Why Gregg Renfrew Is Fighting to Reform the Beauty Industry

For Beautycounter, doing well by doing good is the future of commerce.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Founder of Original Stories Media, Journalist, Producer and Storyteller
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Beautycounter founder and CEO Gregg Renfrew didn’t set out to create a beauty company. She wanted to lead a movement.

After learning about the toxic chemicals used in many beauty products, Renfrew decided to take on the industry with a new brand of safe, non-toxic cosmetics.

“Our job is to show that regulation won’t stifle innovation and there is a future where all beauty is clean beauty,” Renfrew says. She’s determined to create a world where consumers can trust that the products they are using are free of harmful chemicals, and her first stop is Capitol Hill.

For the past six years, Renfrew has met with lawmakers to push for stricter federal regulation over this massive industry, which last saw a legal update in 1938. She sees the European Union, which has banned over 1,300 ingredients, as an example of the difference this kind of legal action can make.

“The U.S. has banned only 30 [ingredients] to date,” says Renfrew. “I think you have a right to know what you’re putting on your body.” 

In response, Beautycounter created the Never List, which includes ingredients linked to cancer, reproductive toxicity, and endocrine disruption, that will never appear in their products.

“I think the future of commerce is in companies that are doing well and doing good simultaneously,” Renfrew says. “We can’t afford not to.”

In this episode of How Brands Are Born, see how Renfrew is using beauty products to spark political action.

How Brands Are Born is presented by Cardone Ventures, in partnership with Original Stories Media. Learn how Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson can help your business transform and scale to 10X levels HERE.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.