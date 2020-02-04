Goals

Why You Should Never Give Up On Your Dreams

Go after what you most want - you never know when you'll find success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield stresses the importance of never giving up on your dreams. Don't anyone get in the way of your dream. Do whatever it takes — enroll in extra classes, get additional training — and go after your deepest passion. 

Canfield shares how Catherine Lanigan handled rejection while pursuing her dream to become a professional writer. She was given feedback at school to move on from and instead become a nurse. 

In time, though — close to two decades later — Lanigan discovered that letting herself get so dejected only held her back from creating great work. After meeting a professional writer later in life, she was able to push herself to write something that made the most of her passion and potential. 

Click play to hear more from Jack Canfield.

Related: Simple Tips That Will Help You Stick to Your Goals for the Whole Year

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android device.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.