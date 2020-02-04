Why You Should Never Give Up On Your Dreams

Go after what you most want - you never know when you'll find success.

February 4, 2020

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield stresses the importance of never giving up on your dreams. Don't anyone get in the way of your dream. Do whatever it takes — enroll in extra classes, get additional training — and go after your deepest passion.

Canfield shares how Catherine Lanigan handled rejection while pursuing her dream to become a professional writer. She was given feedback at school to move on from and instead become a nurse.

In time, though — close to two decades later — Lanigan discovered that letting herself get so dejected only held her back from creating great work. After meeting a professional writer later in life, she was able to push herself to write something that made the most of her passion and potential.

