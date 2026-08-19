Beware the Business Owner Without Battle Scars. Here’s What Their Perfect Story Is Really Hiding.

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Key Takeaways The cleanest-sounding entrepreneurial stories are usually not the most honest ones. An entrepreneur who claims they’ve never made a mistake should worry you.

Don’t hide your scars. They’re not evidence of failure; they’re evidence that you’ve actually been in the arena.

Mistakes aren’t the problem; refusing to admit them is. A mistake acknowledged becomes a lesson. A mistake denied becomes a regret.

When I sit down with established founders, some talk about their wins and milestones as if the path to success was a straight line — a pretty picture where every decision was great and every bet paid off.

But having built and scaled businesses across two continents, I can tell you that the cleanest-sounding stories are likely not the most honest ones. In fact, whenever I meet an entrepreneur whose career sounds like one uninterrupted sequence of brilliant decisions, I immediately become nervous.

It reminds me of an old mountaineering adage: “If a climber told me they’d never made a mistake on a peak, I wouldn’t feel impressed. I’d worry. Because either they haven’t climbed very much, or they aren’t telling the truth.”

The mountain has a funny way of making lessons memorable, which is why you’ll notice experienced climbers rarely boast about their successes first; they talk about facing and overcoming challenges, because their mistakes taught them how to survive. The veterans I know can tell you exactly where they’ve gone wrong. They remember the route where they took a wrong turn and lost hours, or the weather forecast they should have paid more attention to and paid the price for it.

The exact same thing is true in business, although as business owners, our tendency can be to pretend otherwise. I too did this more times than I care to admit, because pretending everything is great feels like the right thing to do at times to keep morale high and show a strong front, even when it’s not.

There’s an unspoken pressure that comes with becoming successful

Once people start looking to you for answers, you’re expected to have them. Once you’ve built a reputation, you’re expected to protect it. If you’re reading this, chances are that you’ve felt this.

So, many business owners begin editing their own story. That failed partnership that cost you money and peace? That slowly disappears from the timeline. That product launch that didn’t match your expectations — reduced to a footnote. The bad hire that cost you six months of headaches somehow never made it into the next keynote presentation.

Over time, a strange thing happens. The story becomes cleaner on paper, but the person becomes less believable.

Skepticism sets in because that’s not how business works. It’s certainly not how life works.

Your scars matter. Don’t hide them.

For generations, a fascinating story has circulated about Persian rug weavers. When creating an intricate, beautiful carpet, the master weavers would deliberately leave a tiny imperfection somewhere in the design, such as a skipped knot or a misplaced color.

Their reasoning: “Only the divine can create perfection.”

Whether every version of that ancient story is historically true is almost beside the point. People keep repeating it across centuries because they recognize a deep human truth in it: Perfection is cold and distant. We’re human, and we’re relatable and familiar precisely because of our flaws.

When we try to weave a flawless entrepreneurial narrative, we lose that familiarity.

You can see a similar philosophy in a Japanese art form called Kintsugi. When a ceramic bowl breaks, the craftsman repairs the cracks with gold lacquer. Instead of throwing the broken piece away or trying to glue it back together seamlessly, the repair remains entirely visible. The history of the object is highlighted, not hidden.

Most of us spend our lives trying to hide the cracks, but both the rug weavers and the ceramic masters understood that the value is actually found in the imperfections.

The mistakes are rarely the problem

You are far from the first business owner to unintentionally sacrifice family time for the sake of the business. Or delay a difficult conversation with a partner. Maybe you’ve even spent a year pursuing an idea that had little chance of working.

These pitfalls are part of entrepreneurship at your scale, and no one will blame you if you become aware of them and actively manage them. The real trouble begins when one refuses to acknowledge them.

When the disconnect with your family continues to grow, or the partnership continues deteriorating, and the failing idea receives more time, more money, and more attention because admitting the mistake feels too painful, that’s the real cost: how long we spend pretending there isn’t a problem.

What battle scars actually prove

Many people assume scars are evidence of failure. I think they’re evidence of participation. You cannot spend years building a business, leading people, making decisions and taking risks without emerging with a few scars along the way.

The entrepreneur with no scars worries me far more than the entrepreneur who can point to several. At least the second person has been in the arena. At least they’ve learned something, and they’ve stopped confusing perfection with competence.

When this concept comes up during my coaching sessions, my clients realize that most of their regrets didn’t necessarily begin with mistakes, but they began with avoidance:

Making the time for that family vacation you knew you needed, but didn’t.

The health scare you should have gotten checked out earlier, but postponed.

The truth you recognized six months ago, but kept pushing into the future.

A mistake acknowledged becomes a lesson. A mistake denied becomes a regret.

Understanding that building a business in a way that you don’t need to escape from, justify or apologize for later can be the difference between struggling and doing $10M+ in annual revenue without breaking a sweat. When who you are is no longer dependent on a spotless story, it frees you.

The next time you meet a business owner with a too-perfect story, be careful. They may have spent years polishing away the very experiences that could have taught them something useful.

The entrepreneurs I trust most can tell you exactly where they got it wrong. Do they enjoy talking about failure? No, but they’ve stopped hiding from it!

As my friend and mentor Dr. Marshall Goldsmith says, “what got you here won’t get you there.” The wisdom it takes to scale at your level comes from getting things wrong and refusing to waste the lesson.

The mountaineer who has never made a mistake worries me. The entrepreneur who claims the same should worry you, too.

These experiences are not embarrassing parts of your story. They are the education and evidence that you were brave enough to climb the mountain in the first place.