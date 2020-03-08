How We Can Overcome Our Biases About Tech
The former United States Chief Technology Officer shares how her experience helps find innovative solutions through inclusion.
On this episode of The Playbook, Shift7 Founder and CEO (and former CTO of the United States) Megan Smith sits down to share her thoughts on:
- President Obama’s thought process for creating the position of United States Chief Technology Officer [5:25].
- Why people should be using the internet to “scout and scale” for genius problem-solvers and solutions [7:59].
- How today’s leaders can bring the best plays from the innovation sector to all industries [15:30].
- Why we can overcome our cultural and social biases about tech by sharing stories like those of Ada Lovelace, the first computer scientist, or Kate Middleton’s code-breaking ancestors who helped save the lives of millions [19:38].
