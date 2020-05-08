stretching

Is Your Back Hurting From Hunching Over Your Computer? Try These Stretches.

Spartan founder Joe De Sena recommends 50 repetitions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Spartan Race, Inc.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Spartan founder Joe De Sena walks you through a quick stretching routine you can use to wake yourself up each morning, improve your physical fitness and feel better throughout the day. Our 9-to-5 jobs of hunching over desks, looking at screens and remaining stationary can be detrimental to our health, but these quick exercises can help you combat the inertia that can set in throughout the day.

Watch the video and try out these stretches when you get the chance.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.