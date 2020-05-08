Is Your Back Hurting From Hunching Over Your Computer? Try These Stretches.

May 8, 2020 1 min read

In this video, Spartan founder Joe De Sena walks you through a quick routine you can use to wake yourself up each morning, improve your physical fitness and feel better throughout the day. Our 9-to-5 jobs of hunching over desks, looking at screens and remaining stationary can be detrimental to our health, but these quick exercises can help you combat the inertia that can set in throughout the day.

Watch the video and try out these stretches when you get the chance.