Finance

What Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore Learned From Loving His Career on Wall Street to Pursue His Passion

Plus, Moore explains how all of us have skills that can be used to help during a crisis.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore talks about:
  • Why everybody knows the things that make their heart beat faster, but few of us choose to seek them out [8:48].
  • What he learned from leaving his career on Wall Street to pursue a career he was truly passionate about [10:14].
  • How Robin Hood is generating billions of dollars to fight against poverty and how he’s leading the organization through a time of dire crisis [13:31].
  • Why you need to find your “unmatched skillset” and utilize that to make the world better during the current crisis [21:16].

Related: 10 Things You Shouldn't Invest In

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.