The Courage to Raise an Entrepreneur

Loren Lahav is a coach, entrepreneur, international speaker and author of Life Tuneups. Lahav talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about her role models, authenticity and parenting.

Lahav talks about her mother, who taught her the importance of hard work and “earnership.” She discusses how the business environment is improving for women, citing the cultural shift from woman-on-woman bullying and competition to collaboration.

Lahav discusses authenticity as a way to stay centered and grounded and to benefit from “pull” — that opportunities are likelier to materialize when you don’t push too hard for them.

Lahav and Meltzer talk about the value of mentorship and recommend both offering and asking for help. Similarly, they discuss parenting and prioritizing teaching boundaries and leading by example.

