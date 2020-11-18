Make Money Blogging: From Zero to $1,000-Plus per Day
Financial advisor Jeff Rose talks about how to make money blogging.
1 min read
Jeff Rose started blogging to stand out as a financial advisor but is now earning most of his income from his website. In this video, he talks about the lessons he learned to monetize his blog, including the importance of:
- SEO
- Guest blogging
- Google Adsense
- Affiliate marketing
- Publishing posts about topics before they trend
- Positioning yourself as an expert
- Offering various kinds of content such as video and podcasts