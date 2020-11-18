Make Money Blogging: From Zero to $1,000-Plus per Day

November 18, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jeff Rose started blogging to stand out as a financial advisor but is now earning most of his income from his website. In this video, he talks about the lessons he learned to monetize his blog, including the importance of:

SEO

Guest blogging

Google Adsense

Affiliate marketing

Publishing posts about topics before they trend

Positioning yourself as an expert

Offering various kinds of content such as video and podcasts

Related: He Paid Off a $44,000 Debt with This Side Hustle