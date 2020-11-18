Finance

Make Money Blogging: From Zero to $1,000-Plus per Day

Financial advisor Jeff Rose talks about how to make money blogging.
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jeff Rose started blogging to stand out as a financial advisor but is now earning most of his income from his website. In this video, he talks about the lessons he learned to monetize his blog, including the importance of:

  • SEO
  • Guest blogging
  • Google Adsense
  • Affiliate marketing
  • Publishing posts about topics before they trend
  • Positioning yourself as an expert
  • Offering various kinds of content such as video and podcasts

