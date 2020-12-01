Leadership

Stories from the Shoemaker, Reebok's Co-Founder

Reebok co-founder Joe Foster recounts pivotal stories from his 31 years running the business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview: Coach ’Em Way Up

Discover how to be an influential mentor through tips and advice based on the teachings of respected basketball coach John Wooden.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
home menu_book
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Joe Foster is the co-founder of Reebok and the author of Shoemaker: The Untold Story of the British Family Firm that Became a Global Brand. In this episode of #ThePlaybook, Foster talks with host David Meltzer about starting Reebok, its early successes and his advice to entrepreneurs about embracing change.

Foster talks about his family’s shoemaking legacy and how he and his brother left the family business to begin their own company. He retells how they landed on “Reebok” as the name of the company based on a perusal of an American dictionary and how they redid the logo after Adidas claimed their earlier logo was too similar to theirs.

Foster talks about running’s explosive growth in the U.S. during the 70s and how Reebok capitalized on the popularity of Runner’s World by developing a highly rated running shoe.

Foster advises entrepreneurs to embrace change and growth, noting that there is no plateau in business — the other side of the hill is downhill. He also illustrates the importance of innovation with a story about introducing the aerobics shoe to the market through instructors in Los Angeles, propelling the brand’s popularity globally.

Related: Unlocking Human Performance

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur