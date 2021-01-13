4 Key Habits All Successful Millionaires Have

January 13, 2021 1 min read

In this video, financial advisor Jeff Rose talks about the importance of daily practices and habits for achieving success. He talks specifically about the "referability" habits which, when adopted, makes you referable. These habits are:

Showing up on time, as showing up late shows selfishness and causes unnecessary stress Doing what you say, as actions speak louder than words and words are your character Finishing what you start and giving maximum effort Saying “thank you” and “please,” which demonstrates appreciation and gratitude

