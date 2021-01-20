How to Deal With Unforeseen Success
The co-founder of a holistic skincare company shares lessons learned after experiencing 400-percent growth.
Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide
Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Quinton Lewis is the co-founder of Herb'N Eden, a holistic skincare company specializing in handmade soap bars — a company that experienced 400-percent growth in 2020. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Lewis talks with host James McKinney about what he wishes he’d known and done to prepare for success.
Listen to the complete interview on this episode of “The Startup Story.”
Lewis’s key suggestion for entrepreneurs is to prepare ahead of potential success to avoid playing catchup when you’re busy. Namely, he suggests:
- Investing and preparing ahead of growth
- Establishing a customer support team
- Integrating software solutions
- Hiring from the top down
- Understanding your material and inventory needs
- Bringing tasks in-house or having them done locally
Related: How to Leverage Personal Videos to Build Relationships with Customers