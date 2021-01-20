Starting a Business

How to Deal With Unforeseen Success

The co-founder of a holistic skincare company shares lessons learned after experiencing 400-percent growth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Quinton Lewis is the co-founder of Herb'N Eden, a holistic skincare company specializing in handmade soap bars — a company that experienced 400-percent growth in 2020. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Lewis talks with host James McKinney about what he wishes he’d known and done to prepare for success.

Listen to the complete interview on this episode of “The Startup Story.”

Lewis’s key suggestion for entrepreneurs is to prepare ahead of potential success to avoid playing catchup when you’re busy. Namely, he suggests:

  • Investing and preparing ahead of growth
  • Establishing a customer support team
  • Integrating software solutions
  • Hiring from the top down
  • Understanding your material and inventory needs
  • Bringing tasks in-house or having them done locally

Related: How to Leverage Personal Videos to Build Relationships with Customers

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur