How to Deal With Unforeseen Success

Quinton Lewis is the co-founder of Herb'N Eden, a holistic skincare company specializing in handmade soap bars — a company that experienced 400-percent growth in 2020. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, Lewis talks with host James McKinney about what he wishes he’d known and done to prepare for success.

Lewis’s key suggestion for entrepreneurs is to prepare ahead of potential success to avoid playing catchup when you’re busy. Namely, he suggests:

Investing and preparing ahead of growth

Establishing a customer support team

Integrating software solutions

Hiring from the top down

Understanding your material and inventory needs

Bringing tasks in-house or having them done locally

