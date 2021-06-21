Unicorn Hunters S1 EP3: Starton Therapeutics

June 21, 2021 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starton Therapeutics is disrupting healthcare to positively impact the lives of people with cancer by developing therapies that build upon current treatments safely and effectively. Its proprietary transdermal technology increases the efficacy of approved drugs to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use thereby extending and improving the quality of life of people with cancer.

Starton Therapeutics’ business model is faster to market and less capital intensive than new drug development and the company is seeking capital to advance its clinical studies. It is inviting investors to join its mission of transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary transdermal technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer.

