The No.1 Nootropic Every Entrepreneur Should Take

The answer is simpler than you may realize.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We all have our off days, but what if you could take a simple nootropic that's naturally found in tea so you can get into an alert, yet relaxed and focused state that will allow you to power through your task list like a pro? The answer is simpler than you may realize. In fact, it's probably already in your pantry! In this video, I reveals the top nootropic every entrepreneur should take when they need to get more work done in four hours than in eight.

Want to biohack your body, brain and mood? Download Ben's brand new book, Mind Control, and join The Biohackers Guide to Dismantling Depression today. Mind Control is the follow-up to Ben's international bestseller, Unstoppable, which just released its 2nd Edition via Entrepreneur Press.

