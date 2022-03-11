Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

If You're Procrastinating, Something is Wrong

Procrastination isn't a sign that you're lazy or weak. It's a warning that something needs to be addressed immediately.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Procrastination isn’t a sign that you’re lazy or weak. It’s a warning sign that something needs to be addressed immediately. The question is: What? In this video, I break down the various triggers that cause you to procrastinate, while stepping you through how to use dopamine and systolic blood pressure to immediately increase your desire, drive and motivation to act.

Related: I Tried to Biohack My Depression In 90 days, But It Didn't Go As Planned

Can't focus? Join 50,000 others who have taken the free 60-second quiz mentioed in this video to find out your success-identity type and how it affects the ability to achieve your goals. And be sure to grab a copy of the award-winning book, Unstoppable, which has been read by more than 70,000 people worldwide.

Latest

Video

If You're Procrastinating, Something is Wrong

Procrastination isn't a sign that you're lazy or weak. It's a warning that something needs to be addressed immediately.

Watch now
Cryptocurrency

Is Crypto and NFTs a Passing Fad?

If so, where does smart money move next?

Watch now
Starting a business

Why You Don't Need Millions of Followers to Create a Successful Online Course

This founder shares being fired from multiple jobs sparked her fire to create her own business.

Watch now
Starting a business

How This Pediatrician-Turned-Entrepreneur Transformed a Health Policy into a Consumer Product for Kids

The founder and CEO of Ahimsa shares her journey to entrepreneurship and her advice for other physicians who have a business idea.

Watch now
Investors

'Going Public' New Episode: Here's How to Get the Attention of High-Wealth Investors

Learn what it takes to find success at The Money Show in Las Vegas.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Blogging Gives Your Business A Big Voice

Interview with Joelle Parenteau owner of Wolf Down about connecting with audiences through blogging, becoming a restaurant owner, and her viral Medium article.

Watch now
The future of work

This New Report Identifies Key Trends for Purpose-Driven Brands

The teams behind the "Future of Good" report share why good business is the future of business.

Watch now
Starting a business

How This Entrepreneur Is Bringing Wine to the Masses With a Splash of Fun

The CEO and Founder of Fun Wine discuss its Regulation A+ status and how low-calorie, low-alcohol drinks appeal to the mass market.

Watch now
Going public

'Going Public': Learn the Art and Science of Valuation

On this episode, founders find out if they are on the right track.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

The Reality of Getting Your Business on Reality TV

Interview with Stacey Poon-Kinney owner of The Trails Eatery about appearing on reality television shows, overcoming obstacles in the restaurant biz, and learning to ask for help.

Watch now
Future of entrepreneurship

Why Are So Few VCs Investing in BIPOC Companies?

Venture capital is no different than most endeavors: it lacks diversity. 

Watch now
Social media

This Audiologist-Turned-TikTok-Star Is Using Social Media to Teach People About the Importance of Hearing Health

Dr. Emily Taylor, known as Dr. Ear Wax to her social media followers, is raising awareness around noise-induced hearing loss.

Watch now
Restaurant influencers

Get Media Coverage By Being Authentic Online

Interview with Rabia Kamara of Ruby Scoops about appearing on the Food Network, smartphone storytelling to build a following, and how ice cream is a blank slate.

Watch now
Future of entrepreneurship

New Episode of 'Going Public': Does Anything Compare to In-Person Meetings?

Serial entrepreneur Josh Snow shows the power of an on-site visit to understand and elevate a business.

Watch now
Video

I Tried to Biohack My Depression In 90 days, But It Didn't Go As Planned

Any entrepreneur battling mental-health issues needs to watch this video.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • Going Public

    Going Public

    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • Prepare to Succeed

    Prepare to Succeed

    Host Nicole Walters interviews small business founders to discuss their unique challenges and experiences running and growing a business. 
  • Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo

    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • Ben Angel

    Ben Angel

    Bestselling author, Ben Angel, takes his audience on a journey into the entrepreneurial mind to uncover why we do what we do through his powerful short films and educational videos so you can unleash your ideas and potential.
  • Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Entrepreneur Exclusives

    Watch our staff interview top entrepreneurs and report on location in these Entrepreneur.com exclusive videos.