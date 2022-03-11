If You're Procrastinating, Something is Wrong

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Procrastination isn’t a sign that you’re lazy or weak. It’s a warning sign that something needs to be addressed immediately. The question is: What? In this video, I break down the various triggers that cause you to procrastinate, while stepping you through how to use dopamine and systolic blood pressure to immediately increase your desire, drive and motivation to act.

