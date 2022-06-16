Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Why this Popular Web3 Esports Game Was Designed with a Play-to-Earn Model

The Chief Product Officer of MonkeyLeague discusses his company, why monkeys are all the rage for NFTs and gaming, and his advice for developers.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After a long run at Playtika, Raz Friedman wanted to get back to making games. So he did. Today, he's the Chief Product Officer of MonkeyLeague. Friedman sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss his company, why monkeys are all the rage for NFTs, and gaming, and his advice for developers.

Jessica Abo: Raz, you had a very successful run at Playtika. Why did you decide to leave?

Raz Friedman:
I was missing the hands-on experience. And as a game maker, I really wanted to go and create games. The opportunity of going and creating games on the Web3 new wave coming was really something that was calling me. I really felt the call for being a pioneer again.

I would love to know a little bit more about your company MonkeyLeague and why monkeys are all the rage in NFTs and in gaming right now.

Friedman:
Think about MonkeyLeague as soccer meets chess. To understand NFTs and Web3, I would ask, what is the meaning of Web3 in relation to games? So Web1 was the phenomenon of reading the internet. We saw many websites like Yahoo and many other sites where we could really just consume the data. The Web2 concept was read and write. We had MySpace and Facebook. And Web3 is about read, write, and own. The fact that we can own parts of the internet allows us to create player-owned economies.

The thing about playing chess soccer in MonkeyLeague, when you have the NFTs, you actually own the characters that you play within the game. When you play with the characters, they grow. If you grow them, they have a more valuable price in the market. You can also sell the characters. And this is a unique positioning for this industry that you couldn't see before. Monkeys are really good characters. You will see our character is of high production value, they look eye-to-eye with you, so they are really easy to fall in love with.

Now players can make money with your game. Why was that important for you to add instead of just letting your players have fun?

The thing to understand is that in the future, people with skill that will invest a lot of effort and will have skill in the games will be able to make money, but it's not guaranteed. Today people pay for entertainment. When you play some other games, you will not see a penny back. And in this new genre of Web3 games, it's all related to the amount of skill and your success in the game. It only changes the perspective of being part of the economy. It's not that the money is the issue in the game. Still, people will want to play in order to be entertained and to be part of this entertainment environment. But it will allow the players the ability to have something that is also preserving their economical positioning in the game or even gaining from having good results in the game.

Considering your years of experience working as a Chief Product Officer, what advice do you have for the game developers out there?

Friedman:
So there are a lot of elements to our game design and creating games. There's a narrative. There's the art. There are a lot of things. It all matters, and I'm into all of them. But the one thing that matters in Web3 game designing is creating stable economies. It means that you will have the monetary need to control stuff that sometimes when you own the entire economy, it's in your hands. Creating a player-owned economy is like managing a country, in terms of economy, demand, supply, and stuff like that. Put as much attention as you can to the long-lasting economy that you build and deliver that you're going to have in order to control the monetary economy.

Latest

Lifestyle

Recession-Proof Your Mindset with Neuroscience

With top economists fearing a recession, award-winning author Ben Angel teaches how to recession-proof your mindset with neuroscience to manage stress levels.

Watch now
Growth Strategies

How to Find Your "Oxygen Points" to Sustain and Grow Your Business, According to an Investment CEO

Entrepreneur Network Partner Ashley Crouch sits down with the CEO of Al Zarooni Emirates Investments, Dr. Adil Alzarooni.

Watch now
Spotlight Partner

How to Get Investment Funding for Your Business

Entrepreneur magazine's Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer and Narya Partner Falon Donohue have a lively and informative conversation about securing the funding you need to launch your dream.

Watch now
Future of Entrepreneurship

Keith Koo Explains How Angel Investors Prioritize Startup Funding Decisions

Entrepreneur Network Partner Ashley Crouch sits down with the Managing Partner of Guardian Insight Group and Angel Investor, Keith Koo.

Watch now
Technology

Why this Popular Web3 Esports Game Was Designed with a Play-to-Earn Model

The Chief Product Officer of MonkeyLeague discusses his company, why monkeys are all the rage for NFTs and gaming, and his advice for developers.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

Want to Get Customers' Attention? Tell Them a Great Story.

In our 'Creative Conversations in Advertising' series, award-winning creative director Josh DiMarcantonio and Entrepreneur magazine Editor in Chief discuss the power of storytelling.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

How Do You Get People Excited About a Product That Doesn't Exist?

In our series 'Anatomy of an Ad,' producer Liz O'Connor breaks down the components of the award-winning True Name by Mastercard campaign.

Watch now
Technology

After Hearing "No" Dozens of Times This Entrepreneur Became Orlando's First $1 Billion Fintech Unicorn

The co-founder of Stax talks about the finding success, the pride she has as a child of Pakistani immigrants, and her advice for other women.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Noah Glass of Olo on Having a 'Day 1' Mindset

Interview with the CEO and founder of restaurant SaaS company Olo about using data to make every guest feel like a regular, on-demand commerce, and why they 'Embrace The Suck'.

Watch now
Productivity

Do Nootropics Make You Smarter? Science Says Yes.

Ben Angel discusses nootropics and how they might help boost your performance.

Watch now
Technology

How to Prepare Your Brand for Web 3.0 Marketing

The head of strategy of EWR Digital explains the key features of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 marketing and shares what you can do to prepare your brand for what comes next.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Matt Plapp of America's Best Restaurants on Marketing That Works

Interview with the America's Best Restaurants CEO about implementing restaurant tech, collecting customer data, and how it only takes 600 guests to transform your profit & loss statement.

Watch now
Women Entrepreneur™

How These Boxes Are Uplifting New Moms

The founder of In Kind Boxes shares how she's providing quality postpartum essentials to new moms in need.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Shaz Khan of Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks on Navigating Friendship + Business

Interview with the co-owner of Tono Pizzeria and Cheesesteaks to learn about scaling a restaurant business, using Toast restaurant technology, and combining friendship with business.

Watch now
Starting a Business

How This Pregnancy Nurse Is Bringing Prenatal Education to Your Couch

A registered nurse and the founder of the Online Prenatal Class for Couples shares her advice for expecting parents.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.