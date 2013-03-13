Technology

Google's New Portal Provides Help for Hacked Sites

This week, financial giant JPMorgan Chase's Chase.com website became the latest victim in what appears to be an escalating series of cyberattacks from a variety of sources over the past several months. For an entrepreneur, a website hack can be disastrous, disrupting revenue and causing customers to lose confidence. Perhaps mindful of the increasing frequency and severity of cyberattacks, Google has launched a one-stop shop for advice on how to recover after your website has been compromised.

On the new "help for hacked sites" portal, which opened Tuesday, you'll find a series of videos that walk you through how to assess the damage, contact your website host, quarantine your site and more.

Of course, protecting your site before hackers find it is always best, says Maile Ohye, a developer programs technology lead on Google's Webmaster Support Team who narrates the first video. Her tips for safeguarding your site, which she writes in an accompanying blog post, include:

  • Keeping software updated
  • Removing extraneous software
  • Using strong passwords (and making sure that your employees use them)
  • Backing up your site on a regular basis

