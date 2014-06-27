Cupcakes

Cupcake Chain Crumbs Delisted From Nasdaq

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Looks like Crumbs is past its sell-by date.

In a regulatory filing Thursday, the cupcake chain announced it will be delisted from the Nasdaq on July 1. 

The exchange's decision was a result of Crumbs' failure to meet the minimum $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

While Crumbs can appeal the Nadsaq's decision, with such a bleak outlook, the move seems unlikely. The largest cupcake shop in the U.S. has been struggling as the marketplace has become more crowded and as the cupcake fad has lost steam. In the first three months of this year, the company's net loss widened to $3.8 million from $2 million the same period a year ago. Sales were at $9.1 million, down 25 percent from a year ago.

Related: How the Coolhaus Founder Stayed Chill as One Food Truck Became a Frozen Treat Empire

At the time, Crumbs said it expected to record net losses in future periods. The company also stated that in the mere month and a half from the end of March to mid-May, seven underperforming stores closed.

Shares of Crumbs have plummeted in the three years since they debuted on the Nasdaq in June 2011 at $13.10. On Thursday, when the announcement was filed, shares were trading at 23 cents, and as of 1 p.m. ET on Friday, were down to 16 cents.

Crumbs, which has 65 locations nationwide, began as a single bakery in New York City in 2003 amid a veritable cupcake craze that spawned chains such as Sprinkles, Magnolia Bakery and Sweet Arleen's. Over a decade later, the future of sweet treats in America now seems to be set on finding the new trendy food, whether it be cinnamon rolls or ice cream sandwiches

Related: Cinnaholic Says Cinnamon Buns Are the Next Cupcakes, And 'Shark Tank' Agrees

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cupcakes

Cupcake Chain Crumbs Closes All Stores

Cupcakes

Cupcake Chain Crumbs Delisted From Nasdaq

Crumbs Bake Shop

Crumbs Dials Back on Cupcakes to Play Up New Products