Small Business Heroes

How to Acquire Customers Without a Marketing Budget (Infographic)

How to Acquire Customers Without a Marketing Budget (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
1 min read
This story originally appeared on KISSmetrics

The old adage “you have to spend money to make money” doesn’t always apply to marketing. If you have a product that people want, you don’t need a $100,000 marketing budget to acquire customers. There are ways to acquire them without spending a penny.

Today’s infographic shows you how to do just that. It applies to both startups and established companies. Following the infographic, you’ll find some recommended reading on acquiring customers without spending money.

How to Acquire Customers Without a Marketing Budget (Infographic)

