Take a Virtual Reality Hot Air Balloon Trip on June 16 at 12 p.m. EST With the Fat Jew, King of His Own Social-Media Empire

The Fat Jew is the modern-day social-media entrepreneur. His real name is Josh Ostrovsky, and he's created an empire by using Instagram, where he's the reigning king of the 8.6mm platform and has launched various areas of his business through tech. He created a multi-city event tour built around his social following, and he's also got plans to invest in the cannabis industry.

Not to mention, he's also an international plus-size model and the founder of his own wine line, White Girl Rose.

What happens when we pair the Fat Jew with the next big thing in technology -- virtual reality? Find out on Thursday, June 16 at 12 p.m. EST, when Mindie Kaplan of "Rated VR" interviews the Fat Jew in this behind-the-scenes VR experience -- all taking place high up in the sky in a hot air baloon. They talk entrepreneurship, lifestyle and his election preferences over a bottle of White Girl Rose, of course.

"I just started doing incredibly stupid stuff," he explains to Kaplan about the creation of his social-media empire. "I'm mean, I was doing stupid stuff before the internet -- I was acting like a big giant moron, then I was like, wait a minute, I should be putting this stuff on the internet. Once people were paying attention, I had a platform, and the weirder I got."

Other takeaways on social-empire-building from the interview include:

Put your stuff on the internet -- the more unexpected, the more people watch.

Once people pay attention, you have a platform.

Take advantage of how things are in 2016. You can basically start anything, find something you're passionate about -- even if it's creating a business around dog monocles, per his example.

This video interview will debut on Entrepreneur.com and on our YouTube page on Thursday, June 16 at 12 p.m. EST.

Get ready to suit up with your headsets or see the views from all angles by rotating your device. Learn how Ostrovsky experienced a black-out drunken morning with Dan Rather, how he keeps his social-media presence profitable by creating real-life products -- and more!

