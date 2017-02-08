The Goal Standard Challenge

Facebook Live Recap: The 3 Types of Obstacles Getting In Your Way

In a Facebook Live, productivity expert Chris Winfield shares tips on overcoming setbacks, roadblocks and defeats.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
1 min read

All obstacles are not created equally, at least to Chris Winfield.

In a Facebook Live for The Goal Standard Challenge, the productivity expert explains how to handle setbacks, roadblocks and defeats.

Check out his Facebook Live video to get more insight.

If you haven’t signed up for The Goal Standard Challenge, go to our content hub. Also, if you are late to the challenge, no worries. The hub has all the past weeks' information, content, videos and resources.

Related: 7 Challenges Successful People Overcome

Join our Facebook Group to get updates, real-time support and be part of a community full of achievers, just like you.   

