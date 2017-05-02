McDonald's Unveils the 'Frork,' a 'Flavor-Focused' Utensil

The fast food giant pokes fun at innovation.

To promote its new Signature Crafted Recipe sandwiches, McDonald’s got … inventive.

Poking fun at innovation, McDonald’s released an infomercial unveiling the “Frork” -- a fry-fork hybrid. Starring pitchman Anthony Sullivan and McDonald’s Chef Mike, the “uselessly useful” utensil -- which is basically a fork with French fry prongs -- helps sandwich indulgers pick up any toppings that fall out of the new overstuffed sandwiches.

“When savoring these recipes, there’s a hitch you just can’t ditch: The topping dropping,” says recognizable pitchman Anthony Sullivan in the infomercial. “This is a real problem. Wait, sorry is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news we solved it anyway.”

The new sandwiches come in three flavors: pico guacamole, sweet BBQ bacon and maple bacon dijon. And the “flavor-focused” frork makes sure that any of these toppings don’t go to waste or get your hands dirty, helping users “pico’p the pico guacamole” and “save your bacon.”

According to the infomercial, the utensil is “ludicrously easy to use” and “its ergonomic design makes it handy for both righties and lefties.”

It’s not all a joke though -- the frork will be available at participating stores on May 5 with the purchase of one of McDonald’s new sandwiches. And what would the infomercial be without a toll-free number? “Call now and we’ll maybe also do some other stuff,” Sullivan says.