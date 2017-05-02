McDonald's

McDonald's Unveils the 'Frork,' a 'Flavor-Focused' Utensil

The fast food giant pokes fun at innovation.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

To promote its new Signature Crafted Recipe sandwiches, McDonald’s got … inventive.

Poking fun at innovation, McDonald’s released an infomercial unveiling the “Frork” -- a fry-fork hybrid. Starring pitchman Anthony Sullivan and McDonald’s Chef Mike, the “uselessly useful” utensil -- which is basically a fork with French fry prongs -- helps sandwich indulgers pick up any toppings that fall out of the new overstuffed sandwiches.

Related: 20 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You

“When savoring these recipes, there’s a hitch you just can’t ditch: The topping dropping,” says recognizable pitchman Anthony Sullivan in the infomercial. “This is a real problem. Wait, sorry is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news we solved it anyway.”  

The new sandwiches come in three flavors: pico guacamole, sweet BBQ bacon and maple bacon dijon. And the “flavor-focused” frork makes sure that any of these toppings don’t go to waste or get your hands dirty, helping users “pico’p the pico guacamole” and “save your bacon.”

Related: 7 Fast Food Restaurants That Feature Secret Menus

According to the infomercial, the utensil is “ludicrously easy to use” and “its ergonomic design makes it handy for both righties and lefties.”

It’s not all a joke though -- the frork will be available at participating stores on May 5 with the purchase of one of McDonald’s new sandwiches. And what would the infomercial be without a toll-free number? “Call now and we’ll maybe also do some other stuff,” Sullivan says.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement

McDonald's

How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales