Forget the Hustle, James Bond Told Me to Embrace the Lazy

A funny chat with Daniel Craig about the long-lost pastime of chilling out.

Working here at Entrepreneur, I get to interview all kinds of successful people who are either "killing it!" or "crushing it!" or "smushing it!" (Actually, scratch that, I don't think anyone has told me that they are smushing it.)

But the point is that they are doing quite well and generally speaking, credit their success to a non-stop desire to grind, tackle new challenges and keep, you know, doing stuff. I like to ask these relentless men and women, "Um, why?"

Meaning, how do you stay motivated to work until your eyes are bleeding after you've already found fame and, more importantly, a gigantic pile of money?

I've asked this question a number of times and have gotten a variety of replies, but recently I got the very best answer from James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, who I spoke with as he walked the red carpet at a gala for The Opportunity Network. Watch his response:

In case you missed it, he said, "Oh, I’m just terribly not motivated. I’d give up tomorrow if I could. If I didn’t have to work again for the rest of my life I’d be very happy about it. I’m probably the wrong person to talk to Entrepreneur!"

No sir, you are exactly the right person to talk to Entrepreneur! I wanted to drop the mic, leap over the velvet rope and hug him, but figured it wasn't the best thing to do to a guy who became famous embodying a character who can kill an entire army with his pinky toe.

See, we always hear about people who live for the challenge of tackling the next big challenge. (My particular challenge at this moment appears to be thinking of another word for "challenge.") I'm going to be honest here for a minute and admit that I just don't relate. Who are these people who are actively looking for extra problems to cram into their lives? I have plenty of problems, thank you. Too many. I'm stuffed, actually! Any innovators out there need some crises to solve? Come to my house in the morning and figure out how to get my children out the door for school without me having to threaten their lives, and fix the clanking radiator while you're at it. And no, the ceiling isn't supposed to be dripping water.

I type these words as I watch Mark Zuckerberg voluntarily sitting before members of Congress answering questions ranging from high-tech data issues to "What is a 'facebook'?" and "Can you help me get my VCR to stop blinking 12:00?" Part of me admires him accepting the invitation to sit before this committee, but a bigger part of me wonders why he didn't just say, "Nah, I'm gonna take my $40 billion and go on vacation forever instead. Peace out, y'all!"

It's the same thing I think when I see a 150-pound dumbbell on the rack at the gym. You know what? If you can lift that, you’re done. You’re done working out. Great job, now go to the beach and play some volleyball, champ. What more can you possibly want from your biceps?

I guess this is what separates me from great founders. Or maybe I’m just extra cranky because it is the middle of April and it is still 30 degrees outside. It’s probably mostly the latter, but I think we could all do well to remember James Bond’s words and just chill when the opportunity arises. Except for you, Mother Nature, you need to stop chilling immediately.