Small Business Week Is Here, So Turn Your Idea Into Reality With This Starter Kit

Don't wait, start today.
Small Business Week Is Here, So Turn Your Idea Into Reality With This Starter Kit
Image credit: sba.gov
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

With Small Business Week 2019 upon us, now is as good a time as any to begin making that idea you can’t stop thinking about a reality. As of last year, there were 30.2 million small businesses in the United States -- and you could join their ranks.

Don’t let a fear of failure hold you back. If it doesn’t work out like you think, learning from those mistakes will only help pave the way to something great. It’s important to remember that there is no one right way to succeed, but you won’t get anywhere unless you start.

Read on for some insights to help you take those first steps.

Financing

How to Finance Taking Your Startup to the Big Time

4 Practical Tips for Building Up Your Savings to Launch Your Small Business

5 Mistakes to Avoid When Seeking Startup Capital

4 Ways to Finance Your Business

9 Steps to Launching a Successful Crowdfunding Campaign

Inspiration

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

22 Successful Entrepreneurs Share What Inspires Them to Keep Going

10 Inspirational and Motivational YouTube Channels You Should Watch

7 Proven Ways to Redirect Stress Into a Powerful Success Motivator

5 Ways to Keep Yourself Inspired to Achieve Your Goals

Marketing

The Complete Guide to Building 'Buzz' and Getting Press for You and Your Business

How to Make Your Small Business Website Really, Really Effective

3 Tips for Getting Emails Noticed, Opened and Read (60-Second Video)

5 Ways to Build Your Brand That Aren't Social Media Marketing

Are You Doing These 3 Things to Foster Brand Community?

Hiring

Use These Steps to Hire the Best Team Every Time

The 10 Unique Soft Skills Employers Desire in New Hires

As Your Company Scales, These Are the 8 Keys to Hiring the Right Team Members

How to Make Your Startup Team More Diverse

Forget Cultural Fit and Look for Cultural Impact

Business Plans

7 Steps to a Perfectly Written Business Plan

Turn Your Business Plan Into Money!

Business Plans: A Step-by-Step Guide

Writing a Business Plan May Not Be Your Idea of Fun, But It Forces You to Build These 4 Crucial Habits

3 Crucial Questions to 'Fail Proof' Your New Business Idea

Franchise

Starting a Franchise But Need Financing? Here's What to Do.

23 Questions to Ask a Franchisor When You Meet Face to Face

24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

20 Franchises You Can Launch for Less Than $75,000

The Top-Ranked Franchise 500 Companies Available in All 50 States

