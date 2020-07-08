Recovery Planning Series

Free Webinar | July 20: How to Navigate the Challenges of Racism at Work

Join our panel of experts discuss how they have navigated racism in the professional space and what entrepreneurs and business owners need to do to combat/prevent racism at work.
Free Webinar | July 20: How to Navigate the Challenges of Racism at Work
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the world grapples with the longstanding effects of racial inequality, businesses are also coming to terms with how to address systemic racism in the workplace. Leaders and business owners are looking for ways to provide a more level playing field while employees are trying to figure out how to navigate tough but necessary conversations with their colleagues. 

In this webinar, career expert Kanika Tolver is joined by fellow career coaches Julia C. Rock and Latesha Byrd along with diversity and inclusion recruiter Kenneth Johnson to talk about how they have navigated racism in the professional space and what entrepreneurs and business owners need to do to combat/prevent racism at work. 

Kanika Tolver is the CEO and founder of Career Rehab, LLC in Washington, DC, where she helps clients transform their careers with coaching programs, events, webinars, and digital resources to help people reach their career goals. An in-demand coach, consultant, speaker, and thought leader, she has been featured on CNN, CNBC, CBS Radio, Yahoo!, Black Enterprise, Glassdoor.com, Entrepreneur.com, The Washington Post, and a variety of radio interviews and podcasts.

