Get to know the new free online courses at UNAM

The coronavirus pandemic has caused our common learning practices to be reformulated, opting for new study modalities through the Internet. Participating in a virtual class or "attending" a video conference is no longer a novelty, and now more than ever, we have a wide variety of educational content to develop from home.

This is precisely what we will see in the new agenda of virtual courses that has just been announced by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) , the highest higher-level educational institution in the country, and one of the best universities in Latin America .

We are talking about a dozen virtual trainings with an estimated duration of 4 to 6 weeks per course, in addition to the possibility of having a digital certification at the end.

Before presenting the list of university courses, we will answer some frequently asked questions:

How do I register for the UNAM courses? Enter the links that we share below, read the information of the course that interests you, and finally, register by creating a user account (or log in if you already have an account).

Can I enroll in more than one course? Of course! In reality, it all depends on your organizational capacity and availability to meet the required workload.

How can I request the UNAM certificate? Each virtual course offers us the possibility of requesting a digital certification at the end of all the learning modules. The benefit of the accreditation granted by the UNAM has a symbolic cost, but in no way conditions the free access to the course from beginning to end.

Having clarified these points, we share the new launches of free courses offered by UNAM:

1. Digital Journalism

Duration: 4 weeks

4 weeks Content: Recognition, treatment and combat of false news (fake news) through the use of effective tools and techniques for journalism.

Recognition, treatment and combat of false news (fake news) through the use of effective tools and techniques for journalism. Link: Sign up for free

2. Algebra

Duration: 5 weeks

5 weeks Content: Know the algebraic and transcendent functions from their definition and notation. Solve problems in everyday life through polynomial, rational, exponential, logarithmic and trigonometric functions.

Know the algebraic and transcendent functions from their definition and notation. Solve problems in everyday life through polynomial, rational, exponential, logarithmic and trigonometric functions. Link: Sign up for free

3. Cinema: create your own educational films

Duration: 5 weeks

5 weeks Content: Identify basic elements of film analysis, form and language through explanations and examples to be used in a class that uses film as a teaching resource.

Identify basic elements of film analysis, form and language through explanations and examples to be used in a class that uses film as a teaching resource. Link: Sign up for free

4. Agrotechnology

Duration: 4 weeks

4 weeks Content: Learn about new trends in the agri-food industry, climate change and global food needs.

Learn about new trends in the agri-food industry, climate change and global food needs. Link: Sign up for free

5. New ways of teaching and learning

Duration: 6 weeks

6 weeks Content: Free course at UNAM on educational innovation. Learn about design thinking, a methodology to propose initiatives that transform teaching and learning.

Free course at UNAM on educational innovation. Learn about design thinking, a methodology to propose initiatives that transform teaching and learning. Link: Sign up for free

6. How to do business

Duration: 4 weeks

4 weeks Content: Learn the basics to understand the social, economic and environmental implications of social responsibility.

Learn the basics to understand the social, economic and environmental implications of social responsibility. Link: Sign up for free

7. How to create an online course

Duration: 4 weeks

4 weeks Content: Learn how to design virtual courses that allow you to interact dynamically with your students, work in subgroups on activities that keep them motivated and promote solid learning.

Learn how to design virtual courses that allow you to interact dynamically with your students, work in subgroups on activities that keep them motivated and promote solid learning. Link: Sign up for free

8. History and evolutionism

Duration: 4 weeks

4 weeks Content: Free course to know what the evolution of species is and how it has been explained. Study the historical background, as well as the central foundations of Charles Darwin's theory, which shaped modern evolutionary thought.

Free course to know what the evolution of species is and how it has been explained. Study the historical background, as well as the central foundations of Charles Darwin's theory, which shaped modern evolutionary thought. Link: Sign up for free

9. Water security

Duration: 5 weeks

5 weeks Content: Learn about the initiatives that are currently used to solve problems related to water resources.

Learn about the initiatives that are currently used to solve problems related to water resources. Link: Sign up for free

10. Treatment of dental caries

Duration: 4 weeks

4 weeks Content: A virtual course where the principles and elements to control dental caries will be analyzed, before there are observable changes in the teeth.

A virtual course where the principles and elements to control dental caries will be analyzed, before there are observable changes in the teeth. Link: Sign up for free

More free courses from UNAM

Now everything depends on you. Get virtual training with the new free courses offered by one of the best universities in Mexico and Latin America.

