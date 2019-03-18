The 20 things the generation that is 35 to 40 years old is looking for today

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Millennials : many want them, many fear them, few understand them. However, it is a reality that young people belonging to this generation are changing the way we work and the strategies for attracting and retaining talent in companies.

Millennials are characterized by their knowledge of technology and social networks; for being multitasks , dreamers and entrepreneurs. So if you want to conquer them in your company, you must keep in mind what they are looking for in a job. Take note:

1. Independence

Micromanaging doesn't work for millennials. You don't need to be "on top" of them all the time; let them think and act. The results will surprise you. Don't confuse this with “being a boat” or indifferent; give them a guide and a delivery time, but allow them to define their times and processes.

2. Mentoring

Swap the role of boss for that of mentor. Do not dedicate yourself to giving them orders, but to guide them and give them the tools they need. Contrary to what many people think, millennials like to receive advice and trust the people they admire.

3. Flexibility

Do not impose the hours from 9 to 6 and inside the office. This traditional practice in companies is a killer of motivity and creativity. Get them to choose their hours (as long as this does not affect your productivity) and encourage them to work from home or in a third place.

4. Possibility to climb

More than money, these young people are motivated by professional growth and development. If you want to retain them, you must let them know that in your company they will be able to achieve these objectives and reach higher positions.

5. Collaboration

Seek collaborative environments. Millennials want to share their knowledge and skills, as well as learn new ones. Ditch the cubicles and design open spaces where they can talk and listen.

6. Opening

Transparency is a key value for these young employees. They seek to work in honest environments, in which they can express themselves and share doubts and concerns. If you want to be a good leader, establish open door policies among all members of the organization (including yourself).

7. Good salaries

Although money is not your main motivator, that does not mean that it is an irrelevant topic. It offers fair remuneration and commensurate with the work they perform. In addition, it is important that from time to time you increase the salary and be completely sincere when talking about money.

8. Opportunities to travel and meet people

Millennials highly value learning and networking. If you can offer these incentives in your company, make the most of it. By knowing new places and people they can find solutions to your business and perhaps important contacts.

9. Fun work environment

For these young people, fun is not at odds with productivity and results. Boost relationships between your employees and regularly create activities such as games, races and championships that distract them and improve their mood. Let them put on their music, decorate their workspaces, and laugh.

10. Internet and social networks

Although you think that Facebook and Twitter are a complete waste of time (which sometimes they are), for them they are part of their life and their work. So if you want them to be happy, have fast Internet at your facilities and, please, don't ever block these pages.

11. Uncommon features

Life insurance, INFONAVIT, etcetera ... this is all important, but let's face it, almost all companies provide exactly the same thing. Attract millennials with unique features such as bicycles, discount coupons, a good dining room, exchanges, equipment, among others.

12. Breaks and vacations

In Mexico, employees tend to have few vacation days (not during the first year). This, without a doubt, is counterproductive. Allow them to take more days, especially if you see them worn out or unmotivated. Absenteeism due to “illnesses” will decrease and they will return with more energy.

13. Responsibilities

Millennials are lovers of challenges, so don't hesitate to give them more responsibilities than their position contemplates. This will keep them motivated and focused.

14. Be intrapreneurs

Nothing more beneficial for an organization than having entrepreneurs among its employees. Boost their proactivity and let them work on projects that are not related to their work.

15. Short-term tasks

One of the key characteristics of millennials is their impatience. If you want to keep them focused, give them tasks that get done in a short time. If it's a long-term project, break it up into parts to achieve its greatest potential.

16. Feedback at the time

If an employee of this generation makes a mistake, correct it on the spot. Don't let it cool or forget; this only leaves them uncomfortable. Also, if they have a success, express it instantly, clearly explaining why it was a positive thing.

17. An attractive company culture

Although this point is the sum of all the above, it is key to know how to communicate it to the outside. Why do all young people want to work at Google? Because Google has always promoted itself as a fun company, where employees have things like unlimited food, play areas, rest areas, etc.

18. Work-life balance

Remember that no one should live to work. Respect their life outside the office and dismissal times. Don't ever call them at night or on weekends unless it is an emergency. These young people highly value having time to tend to other responsibilities and do things they enjoy.

19. Ask for their opinion

Involve them in your decisions. These young people like to talk and be heard. Make this point clearer by constantly asking for their opinion and ideas.

20. Boost your skills

Another factor that millennials look for in companies is education and skills development. It generates opportunities for them to take courses, workshops and diplomas that improve their performance in their area and in others.